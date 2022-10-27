FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Valley families are getting ready to celebrate Halloween by continuing the tradition of trick-or-treating.

Whether you are going out with your little ones or staying home and greeting eager kids looking for treats, the American Red Cross has some safety tips to make sure everyone has a safe and fun Halloween.

It’s very important that trick-or-treaters be able to see and be seen. For that reason, it’s suggested that kids use face makeup instead of masks that could impair their vision. To make them more visible, give them a flashlight and add reflective tape to costumes and bags. If possible, try and have them wear light-colored clothing.

Trick-or-treaters should be in constant communication with adults. Make sure someone always knows where the kids are going. A parent or responsible adult should accompany kids door-to-door. Only visit homes that have a porch light on. They should only accept treats at the door and never go inside.

Walk, don’t run. Stay on the sidewalks, not the street. If there are no sidewalks in your area, walk at the edge of the roadway facing traffic. Look both ways before crossing the street and cross only at the corner. Don’t cross between parked cars, and don’t cut across yards or use alleys. Be cautious around animals, especially dogs.

A grown-up should check all the collected goodies before eating. Make sure to remove all loose candy, open packages, and remove choking hazards. It is suggested to throw away any items with brand names that you are not familiar with.

For those planning on hosting a variety of eager ghouls on Halloween, make sure that your area is well-lit so young visitors can see. Sweep leaves from your sidewalks and steps and clear your porch and front yard of obstacles someone could trip over.

Following these tips will help ensure that all of your trick-or-treaters have a memorable fun time.