FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With the 4th of July quickly approaching, loud fireworks and all the smoke can cause distress to your pets – so what can you do to help your pet feel relaxed while there are aware of unexplained explosions going on all them?

Experts say many animals become so frightened by the noise and commotion of fireworks that they run from otherwise familiar environments and people, and sadly become lost.

The Valley Animal Center’s Ruben Cantu says they see an influx of strays even before the 4th of July as some neighborhoods in Fresno like to celebrate with fireworks as early as the week before.

“Pets when in distress will bolt and find what feels like a safe space from the fireworks. But the days following the 4th of July is when we see the most animals brought in as found. I think most people think of dogs when it comes to being startled by the fireworks – but it affects cats just as it does dogs,” says Cantu.

“The 4th of July is a day that shelters dread because of the number of animals that will go missing because of the booms and bangs of the fireworks. If you have a high-stress animal, consider contacting your veterinarian to see what options may be available to help settle them during the holiday,” says Cantu.

In severe situations, experts say animals could also suffer devastating or even fatal health effects from the stress.

Officials say due to the sudden bright flashes and sounds, fireworks can spook wild animals and cause them to run into roadways, resulting in more car accidents than normal.

There are some safety measures you can take to help keep both pets and wildlife safe during festivities from the Fourth of July to New Year’s Eve and everything in between:

1. Safeguard your pet with a collar and ID tag:

All pets, even those kept indoors full-time, should always wear collars with ID tags. Experts say that indoor-only pets can become so frightened during fireworks displays that they may take desperate measures to escape the noise, including breaking through windows or door screens. You can also ensure that your pet is microchipped and that the chip is properly registered with your current contact information.

The Fresno County Humane Society is hosting its 9th annual “Microchip Madness” promotion, offering $10 microchips to dogs and cats ages eight weeks and older, and weighing at least two pounds.

Valley Animal Center also offers microchipping in their clinic. It is a walk-in service that can be done Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Normal fee for microchips is $25.00 but because the 4th of July is a day Cantus says they know will scare animals away from their home, the Valley Animal Center is offering $10.00 off until the end of June. They also offer pet tags that can be made at the facility starting at $5.00 dollars.

2. Encourage celebrations that use safer, more animal-friendly alternatives:

Consider working with local officials to require the use of colorful “silent” or “quiet” fireworks for public celebrations.

Experts suggest laser shows as they can be a great alternative to fireworks while being far less damaging to wildlife and polluting the environment.

Cantu says the best way to keep your pet safe during the 4th of July is simple – bring them indoors and contain them, whether that be in a crate or kennel, a spare room, or the garage if the weather permits.