The following article represents an opinion from the author.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The slate of films in 2023 is filled with a variety of genres and franchises that have not been seen since pre-pandemic times – and how much you enjoy each of them could depend on which one of Fresno’s movie theatres you choose.

In Fresno, the movie theatres operated by Regal, and Maya Cinemas offer some of these different experiences – but not all of these fit every movie.

For example, A Quiet Place Part II is a post-apocalyptic horror film that relies on very still scenes, subtle movements, and sounds to set up the thrills and chills – whereas 2021’s Jungle Cruise features the protagonists traveling down a winding river facing all sorts of obstacles and foes, something that can take advantage of moving seats and other features in a 4DX room.

So where then would be the best room to enjoy A Quiet Place Part II? We have already established how important the sound is as it includes many subtle noises that set up big moments. Both Regal and Maya Cinemas offer rooms with Dolby Atmos surround sound. These rooms are going to immerse you into the film via sound. Any step, breath, or sudden noise will be highlighted.

Sometimes we just need the biggest screen possible along with that sound. Regal has their IMAX room and Maya has its MPX room. Sometimes the scale of the action and the detail of the shots are best enjoyed on a bigger screen. The Batman for example was perfect for these formats as we got a greater scope of Gotham City and really felt the roar and scope of the Batmobile chase scene. Sometimes they also offer classics like Jaws, where the bigger format allows more appreciation of the cinematography and score of an iconic film. In the next few months, it could be fun to check out Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, or The Flash in this format.

Regal also offers another immersive kind of experience called ScreenX. This is a multi-projection theater room that extends the screens to the room walls that creates a 270-degree panoramic visual that has the ability to put you right in the middle of the action. A great example was the 2022 sensation, Top Gun: Maverick. The extra panels around you put you right in the middle of a busy aircraft carrier launching jets into the air. As well as in mid-air as jets flew from screen to screen in ariel dogfights. One of the films that could be fun to enjoy in this format is the upcoming The Little Mermaid.

Films like your animated films, comedies, dramas, rom-coms do not necessarily need to be enhanced so the location is not as important.

These are just friendly suggestions from someone that has covered the film industry for a few years – with hopes to make your theater visit in Fresno the most enjoyable as possible.