FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Outdated or old medications could harm someone, making it important to dispose of them appropriately, according to the California Drug Take-Back Program.

The California Drug Take-Back Program says there are more than 250 safe drug disposal bins throughout the state for Californians’ convenience.

Before disposing of your old medications, the advice is to remove the medications from their bottles and place them in a clear plastic bag. Liquids or creams can remain in their old container and then can be placed into a clear plastic bag. Once ready for disposal the clear bag full of pills should be disposed of in a designated drug take-back bin.

To find the closest bin near you you can visit the California Drug Take-Back Program’s website.

If there is not a bin close to you, FDA officials say there are other ways to safely dispose of medicines.

According to the FDA, you can safely get rid of old or unwanted medications by mixing them in an unwanted substance like cat litter, dirt, or coffee grounds. After being mixed the mixture should be put into a sealed plastic bag. Then the mixture can be thrown away in the trash.

Drugs should not be flushed down the toilet because they can pollute lakes and streams, and even affect fish and other wildlife, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.