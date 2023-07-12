FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With triple digits returning to the Central Valley, concerns rise over the high price of running your air conditioning. Luckily, there are ways to keep cool.

In a post on PG&E’s “Energy House Calls” minisite, the utility cites Dan Seitz of Popular Science with several different options you can do to drive down the temperatures inside your home before turning on the AC.

Take advantage of your architecture:

The best way to cool off a room is to pull the heat up and out by working with convection, the tendency of hot air to rise.

Houses with large wraparound porches also maintain lower temperatures because the external structure absorbs direct sunlight, allowing the inner rooms to avoid overheating.

Clear any blocked vents or spaces in your attic to help with better air circulation.

Use an electric fan

And if you do choose to use a fan, experts say that placement is key in getting the most out of your fan and creating a constant flow throughout your house.

Placement of fans:

Fans don’t necessarily cool the air, they set the air in motion so placing them in areas that maximize airflow is essential.

Place electric fans in your windows (if they open) and set the blowers as high up as possible.

If you have a two-story house, concentrate your fans in the upper story’s windows

Ceiling fans can also help. If you have them, make sure they rotate counterclockwise, to best take advantage of convection and pull colder air upward.

Shut down appliances:

Limit the sources of heat in your home

In terms of cooking meals, officials suggest instead of using your hot oven, try cooking food in separate appliances, such as crock pots or microwaves, that don’t generate such high temps. Or just stick to uncooked meals like salads or cold sandwiches.

Beyond cooking, other appliances can also produce unnecessary heat. For example, you should wash dishes by hand instead of running the dishwasher.

In the bathroom, leave blow drying and other hot grooming practices off your personal regimen – at least for the summer.

Keep sunlight out:

Use blackout curtains or shades to keep sunlight out

If you do crave a little sunlight, open the curtains on windows that don’t face the sun directly allowing indirect sunlight to filter in.

The color of the curtains matters: because heat radiates as infrared light, “hot” colors like red, orange, and yellow will deflect the most warmth.

If you need more direct light, consider solar screens and window tints instead of curtains.

Use houseplants: like cacti, aloe, and succulents; “air plants” like bromeliads; and any greenery that doesn’t require frequent watering – they get their water from the air around them. If you grow them in windows or window boxes, they will sponge up a bit of humidity while blocking some of the sunlight.

Officials added that when going without air conditioning, you need to consider two factors: the overall heat and the humidity.

On a hot day, sweating is a surprisingly effective method of returning your body to its core temperature. As the droplets on your skin transition from liquid to gas, their evaporation pulls warmth away from your body, cooling the blood underneath your skin, which goes back to your body’s core, reducing your overall temperature.

When things feel miserably humid, officials say a few dehumidifiers can make a room much more comfortable.

Officials added while these techniques won’t cool down the house quite as much as a central air system or a few well-placed wall units, they will make your house more comfortable.

Manage your AC usage:

Use air conditioning efficiently. Check your windows for leaks, which you can seal up with weather stripping. If your home has a garage or breezeway, try to enter and leave your house through those locations instead of letting chill air escape when you open a door directly outside.

Avoid wasting energy on rooms where the climate doesn’t matter by closing the doors of empty rooms and closets while the air is running.

Use devices that have an energy-saving mode

PG&E says that not only will minimizing AC usage save you money, but it’s also good for the planet.