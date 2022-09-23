FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over 30 years ago, American serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested for murdering and dismembering more than a dozen young men and boys.

Dahmer’s killings began in 1978 with the murder of 18-year-old Steven Mark Hicks, a hitchhiker who he had picked up, and continued until his arrest on July 22, 1991.

Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1960, Dahmer was raised by his parents, Joyce Annette and Lionel Dahmer.

The couple had two children together, Jeffrey and his younger brother David. The family eventually moved to a home in Ohio, where Dahmer would later murder Hicks.

After Dahmer graduated high school in May 1978, his mother and his brother moved out of their family home to live with other relatives.

Authorities later discovered that Dahmer had carried out his first murder on June 18, just weeks after he had graduated from high school.

Over the next five years, Dahmer killed most of his victims in the Milwaukee area.

In July 1978, Dahmer’s parents finalized their divorce. His mother, Joyce, moved to Fresno, California with David in the late 1980s.

Jeffrey was over the age of 18 at this point, so he made the decision to stay with his father before he eventually moved out.

Once in Fresno, Joyce worked as a manager of a retirement home before joining the Central Valley AIDS Team as a case manager in 1991, according to an article from the Los Angeles Times.

Later that same year, Dahmer was arrested in Milwaukee and admitted to killing 17 men and boys, even cannibalizing some of their bodies.

Dahmer pled guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 15 life terms in prison in February 1992.

On November 28, 1994, Dahmer was beaten to death by inmate Christopher Scarver, who was serving a life imprisonment sentence for murder.

Joyce died of breast cancer in Fresno on November 27, 2000.

During an interview with Larry King in 2004, Lionel explained his son David had changed his name and assumed a new identity.

David never did any interviews with the media, and there have not been any reported sightings of him in the years following his brother’s arrest.

It is unknown if David still lives in the Fresno area.