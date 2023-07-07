FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The law enforcement response to K9s recently going missing from both the Madera County Sheriff’s Office and the Reedley Police Department showed just how important they are to Central Valley law enforcement. K9s are a crucial part of the department’s team and the cost of training a new K9 does not come cheap.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says that their K9 teams train for several hours monthly, in and outside of work. The cost of a new K9 and its training can be an amount upwards of $15,000 to $20,000.

According to the National Police Dog Foundation, the price of obtaining and training police K9s vary, but because most police dogs still come from Europe the cost for the dog alone is around $8,000 – and it’s going up.

Foundation officials add that with full training in patrol work, detection, and hard surface (urban) tracking, law enforcement agencies can see the cost to fully train police K9s range from $12,000 to $15,000 total, per dog, depending on the length of each class.

K9s are not working 24/7, so do they get to live a “normal” life outside of work? Do police dogs live in the house or a kennel?

According to the National Police Dog Foundation, the K9s normally go to their kennels after working a full shift where they eat and get much-needed sleep and rest they will need for their next shift.

However, officials added it is not uncommon for them to come in the house on their days off, or even daily before or after their shift begins.

Can they go on vacations with their handler and family while working as a service dog? The National Police Dog Foundation says it depends on department policy – but normally the answer is yes.

A few other facts that some may not know about law enforcement K9s from the NPDF site are:

Once retiring from service, a K9 does get to live at home with its handler to live out its life as a family pet.

Depending on the health status of the K9, it is normally around 10 years of age when it retires from service.

The youngest age a K9 can begin police training is between 12 and 15 months of age.

Males and females are both used as police K9s

The most popular breeds used for police K9s are German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois, Dutch Shepherds, and occasionally mixes of these breeds. Less popular, but still used at times, are Rottweilers, Doberman Pinchers, and Bouvier de Flandres.

Many law enforcement agencies do not have a budget for police dogs, so they are purchased by public and/or corporate donations. Agencies may also need donations to pay for the dog’s training, as well as veterinary bills, daily food, and training equipment.

Local officials say that all the police K9 units here in Central Valley also wear Kevlar vests to protect them further when in the line of duty.