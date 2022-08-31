This image released by Universal Pictures shows writer/director Jordan Peele on the set of “Nope.” (Glen Wilson/Universal Pictures via AP)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Making movies takes a massive effort by hundreds of people. Along with actors, directors, producers, and so many more studio employees that are brought in, they also rely on local businesses that provide necessary services such as manual labor, transportation, food, and much more.

So how much can a film potentially impact an area where they are filming?

Thanks to numbers released by the Motion Picture Association (MPA), we can get an idea of the economic boost a film can bring using Jordan Peele’s latest film “Nope” as an example.

According to the MPA, the production of “Nope” which was filmed in northern Los Angeles in the Agua Dulce Desert, employed over 1,550 local workers earning wages that totaled more than $48 million.

Below are some of the other impacts”Nope” had:

Over $4 million in transportation, including rentals.

Over $1.1 million on catering and food items.

Over $2 million on hardware and lumber supplies.

Over $10 million on local rentals and purchases for set decoration, production, and other supplies

This totals over $65 million. That kind of influx of money can really impact an area and boost a local economy.

Charles Rivkin, the chairman, and CEO of the MPA commented on how this real-life story is just as important as the movie.