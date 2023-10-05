FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair is back for its 140th year of fun and entertainment including all funky and wild food. So just how many calories could someone consume at the fair?

Let’s start with breakfast and one of the most infamous treats – the big cinnamon rolls. According to the Big Fresno Fair, without toppings, each plain cinnamon roll is 720 calories.

Some of the new foods featured for the 2023 Big Fresno Fair include the following:

Rocky Road Funnel Cake and Oreo Chocolate Cream Funnel Cake from Fabulous Fanny’s Funnel Cakes. According to WebMD, a classic funnel cake starts at 760 calories.

Dipped Bananas and Dipped Cheesecake from FairTime Fudge

Honey Siracha Popcorn Shrimp from Sharky’s Fish Fry

Cheesy Jalapeno Bread from Indian Fry Bread

Stuffed Oreo Waffle-wich from JLQ Agua Fresca

Fried S’more on a stick and Hot Cheetos Potstickers from Chicken Charlie’s. According to SugarHero, a deep-fried s’more packs 336 calories per bar.

Chamoy Pickles from Timbo’s

These are just the newest featured items among the 65-plus vendors on hand at the fair.

According to the Calorie King website, fair food can range from 400 to 1,300 calories and 20 to 60 grams of fat per serving.

Iowa State University Extension experts say a 150-pound person must walk one mile to burn off calories from consuming cotton candy; three miles for cheese on a stick; four miles for a corn- dog; five miles for a fried candy bar and 11 miles for a gigantic turkey leg.

For those looking for healthier alternatives to the fried featured dishes, there are several vendors offering less calorie-filled options like a Greek salad from Sleek Greek, Naked Taco from The Original Soft Taco LLC, corn on the cob, and meat options from Chillin’ & Grillin’ to name just a few.

In summary, you can choose to eat as many or as few calories at The Big Fresno Fair. The fair runs now through October 15.