MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you’re traveling through Merced along Highway 99, you may catch a glimpse of new works of art.

As part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s $1.1 billion Clean California initiative, on November 23, 2022, Caltrans awarded $312 million for 126 beautification projects along the state highway system – including 10 projects in District 10, which included Merced County.

‘We were looking for stories of our rich history, creating cultural connections within our community so these eight murals represent cultural connections, our communities rich and diverse cultural history and all of the artists are local and they are amazing,” says Jennifer Flachman, Senior Management Analyst and Public Information Officer for the City of Merced.

The City of Merced officials say the eight mural designs will be installed at the following locations:

V Street and 99 Undercrossing – Artist Karen McComb

R Street and 99 Undercrossing – Artist Eddie Rodriguez

O Street and 99 Undercrossing – Artist Kristen Concepcion

M Street and 99 Undercrossing – Artist Joel Aguliar

Canal Street and 99 Undercrossing – Artist Martin Figueroa

MLK Jr. Way and 99 Undercrossing – Artist Patricia Pratt

G Street and 99 Undercrossing – Artist Richard Gomez

Yosemite Parkway and 99 Undercrossing – Artist Jose Sanchez

Each of the artists is from Merced and they revealed how they came up with their designs that are tied to their hometown.

“It was an amazing way to promote history. Each artist had a different vision, but it all centers around Merced and the picturesque things you would see in Merced,” said Flachman.

Caltrans also hosted a reception for the artists and their families to honor the artists and showcase their murals. The Merced Gateway and Mural project includes the design and installation of gateway monuments and murals by local artists on Highway 99, 59, and 140 in Merced County.

“These areas are under-appreciated, I mean they are under-crossings so sometimes they are under-appreciated so this was a very rewarding project to be a part of,” said Flachman.

Caltrans says 98% of the projects will benefit historically underserved or excluded communities.