FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Karah Rucker’s first experience with news at a young age is not what you would expect from someone who is now a professional reporter.

“At 5 o’clock, my grandparents turn on the news,” Rucker recalls. “So as a child, I didn’t like that I had to be quiet because the news came on! I didn’t understand why they always watched the news until I found an appreciation for it much later.”

Karah is now CBS47’s chief investigative reporter, but her drive to get into journalism began when she found joy in writing through the student newspaper, yearbook and her school’s in-house TV station.

“It’s a good thing that schools want their students to get involved because that’s what led me to discover that ‘Okay, I like this.'”

Karah says she wanted to make a difference and at the age of 15 was considering becoming a veterinarian, and secured an internship in the field.

“My first day of that internship I almost passed out because I can’t do that, I can’t see what veterinarians have to see,” Karah remembers, saying that the reality of the occupation was too much. “I didn’t come back.”

Karah became an intern at the local newspaper The Courier (based in Conroe, TX) and started out simply getting coffee for the staff.

“When you’re young in that kind of position, it wasn’t pretty. I’m running around getting coffee for people, literally – when you see that in the movies, that was me. I was the girl wearing heels and a work dress going in as an intern when even the working professionals were in t-shirts and jeans. But I wanted to be taken seriously.”

The Courier was not Karah’s only internship while she was in college, she also served as an intern at Houston-based television station KRIV FOX 26 and radio station KRBE.

“I’m a workhorse. I was raised this way,” Karah says crediting her parents, grandparents and aunt for showing her the power of hard work.

“People say they don’t sleep in college. Some people are not sleeping because they’re partying, I’m not sleeping because I’m juggling school work, multiple internships, and part time jobs.”

After graduating from college, Karah spent five months applying for any broadcast journalism job available – and working as a substitute teacher in order to pay the bills. Meanwhile, a lot of her college friends were reverting to “plan B,” either changing their minds about journalism or going back to college to continue their studies.

“I was like ‘okay, am I supposed to go to a plan B? Or can I still have this dream of making plan A, of being a journalist come to life?'”

Karah got a job at Tyler, TX-based TV station KETK after a phone interview – and she accepted it without meeting any of the staff in person. Karah was the morning anchor, then moved to the weekend evening anchor position while still reporting in the field. Eventually, she took on investigative reporting, a position she calls an eye-opening experience.

“It’s not just about the story, it’s the people that it’s impacting,” Rucker explains. “I could see myself making a difference one person at a time.”

Karah stayed in Tyler for four years. She says she enjoyed becoming part of the community – but had to take on extra work to make ends meet waiting tables where she says her presence was confusing to some.

“People would think that I was undercover, they’d be like ‘Oh, you’re the news girl. Are you undercover here?’ And I was like, ‘no, I’m just trying to make some extra income.'”

Of all the stories she covered at KETK, Karah says she is most proud of a story about a 12-year-old boy who was having to dodge cars while crossing the road when a crossing guard should have stepped in to stop traffic.

“One it deals with children, and children’s safety,” Rucker says, explaining that her journalism triggered an investigation into the incident, and why the crossing guard was not helping the child cross the road – while outraged parents demanded answers from both the school and the city.

“The media has a power at that point where we can expose something that is wrong and something is going to be done about it – because we shine a light on it and people see it.”

Karah spoke to all the parties involved and quickly discovered a passion to make the mother’s voice heard.

“This is what I’m meant to do. I’m meant to help the parent who is concerned about her child’s safety.”

The desire to help others led to the Central Valley. Karah was named CBS47’s chief investigative reporter in August 2020. She says the job of being a reporter can be taxing and at times unglamorous, but she remains passionate about telling people’s stories.

“I’m already doing what I love. I’m grateful to have taken a path in life that has led me here to the Central Valley.”