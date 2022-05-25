FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A free trolley bus for Fresno was announced as part of the proposed $1.72 billion budget for the Fiscal Year 2023 announced Wednesday by Mayor Jerry Dyer.

“In order to expose more young adults to all our downtown has to offer, a free trolley service is being planned,” said Dyer.

According to the mayor, the planned trolley bus would travel from the Brewery District in Downtown Fresno, through the Cultural Arts District, into Tower District, past Fresno City College and eventually go as far as Campus Pointe over the road from Fresno State.

As part of the proposed budget, Dyer announced that $161,000 had been outlined for the lease-purchase of two trolleys and costs for contract operators. Services are expected to begin in Spring 2023.

The trolley bus was one part of a package of proposals to improve the visitor experience in Downtown Fresno, including doubling the size of the Fresno Police Department’s metro bike unit, boosting the number of officers present on evenings and weekends, increasing trash removal, daily pressure washing of sidewalks and more frequent street sweeping.

“I have heard the downtown merchants loud and clear in terms of what they want,” said Dyer.

Improvements to Chukchansi Park were also a part of the budget proposal. $2.7 million would go to replace the turf, install a recycled water delivery system, paint the stadium, and perform other facility improvements as required by Major League Baseball.

“These improvements will enhance the fan experience and hopefully drive more people downtown.”

The proposed Fiscal Year 2023 budget will be presented to Fresno City Council for their response on Thursday.