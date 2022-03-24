FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After an extensive reveal of councilmembers’ “unethical and corrupt spending” by Councilmember Garry Bredefeld exactly one week ago, his resolution in response to do a forensic audit of council districts’ spending was passed unanimously by Fresno City Council on Thursday – with some amendments.

Councilmember Garry Bredefeld had previously detailed a long list of expenses charged to city accounts over the past three years by Councilmembers Miguel Arias, Esmeralda Soria, Tyler Maxwell, and Nelson Esparza – including restaurants, meals, gifting of public funds, as well as thousands of dollars spent at major retail companies.

The original resolution on Thursday’s Fresno City Council agenda called for an independent auditor to examine each council district’s operating budget over the past three years and provide a report to the council.

Council President Nelson Esparza moved to approve the item with some changes. Those changes included extending the audit to cover the past 10 years and include council mayoral expenditures – with the process being paid for with the District 6 operating budget (which is Councilmember Garry Bredefeld’s district).

Esparza told the council that extending the examination to 10 years would provide a comparison between the last five years when credit cards were issued by the city and the previous five years when no credit cards were issued.

During Thursday’s council meeting, Councilmember Bredefeld resisted his district budget being used to pay for the audit when it was being extended to cover an additional seven years of charges.

“They’re talking about going back 10 years. That’s obviously going to cost…perhaps hundreds of thousands of dollars. That shouldn’t just come out of my district budget,” said Bredefeld.

“That part of my motion was made only because, again, it’s not something we would typically do per the finance department,” replied Esparza.

Councilmember Mike Karbassi told the council that he welcomed the audit, so much so that he was willing to pick up some of the costs in his budget.

“I’m actually willing, on behalf of the taxpayers of District 2, to pitch in and pay for the portion of the audit that covers the city council because people have a right to know. It’s public record,” said Karbassi.

Councilmember Esmeralda Soria agreed that 10 years of investigating would be costly and the taxpayers would be left with the bill, suggesting a five-year investigation instead.

Council President Esparza suggested capping the charge to the District 6 budget at $500,000, with any costs over that amount to be charged to the District 2 budget at a maximum of $250,000.

Running through the amendments to the original resolution, the final-approved investigation will include:

The last five years of all spending (including all 79 city-issued credit cards) for council.

A cost analysis to compare auditing the past five years (when credit cards were being used) and the previous five years (when no city-issued credit cards were in use).

The charge to the District 6 budget is limited to $500,000, with any costs over that amount to be charged to the District 2 budget at a maximum of $250,000.

The vote passed 7-0 with all council members voting for the resolution.

Officials add that any expenses that are charged to the city that do not meet policy must be paid back by the individual. The Mayor backs this audit and wants the audit paid for and finished within 90 days.