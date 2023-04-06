FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A California-based non-profit has partnered with Central California farmers in an effort to grow food for salmon and trout by voluntarily flooding their own fields, in hopes of improving the health and lifecycle of the wild fish.

California Trout officials say the organization has implemented what’s called a “reverse auction model”, which allows it to partner with a willing ag producer for the purpose of growing fish food in the off-season while paying them for the use of their land during that time.

In this year’s inaugural auction, rice farmers were able to compete to be paid to manage their fields as wetland food factories during the winter months. The organization says that the same field will go back to growing food for people during the spring and summer seasons. CalTrout conducted the auction through a blind bidding process and says the average cost of selected bids was around $50 per acre cycle.

Two water reclamation districts, each comprised of several farms, as well as 20 individual landowners, were selected at auction for a total of 43 participating farms. CalTrout explained that it is possible each field might go through two or more cycles of flooding and draining. The organization estimates the project to cost around $2 million and says it signed contracts to flood more than 44,000 acre-cycles this winter, starting on November 1, 2022, and running through April 2023.

CalTrout’s method works like this: The grower’s fields are shallowly inundated for a few weeks by the same canals used to irrigate the fields during summer to grow crops. Doing this, it says, creates the perfect wetland environment for a variety of bugs and plankton, i.e., fish food to grow by mimicking the natural floodplain habitat where salmon produce. The water and bugs are then drained back into the river, delivering the fish food to young salmon downstream in the relatively food-scarce river channel. California Trout says juvenile salmon that consume the food grow substantially faster, and this added growth dramatically enhances their chance of returning as large adult salmon after their journey to sea.

The group claims the loss of what it estimates to be 95% of Central California’s floodplains over time was caused by agricultural endeavors and development, as well as increased water storage. It goes on to say those factors are the reason migrating salmon are unable to get the nutrition they need as the Sacramento River and many of its tributaries, have been channelized and isolated from surrounding landscapes by levees and other flood control structures, reducing the access to nutritious fish food such as bugs and plankton.

CalTrout Senior Project Manager Jacob Montgomery says to this point all of the work so far has been in the Sacramento Valley, essentially from the Delta in the south up to Redding in the north and from the foothills in the coast range to the west, to the foothills of the Sierra Nevada to the east. But those boundaries aren’t set in stone, Montgomery says, “Anyone who can grow fish food and get that food to a fish-bearing channel would be considered.” He adds that there are pilot projects planned in the Delta and in the San Joaquin Valley for the future.

“We’re using economics to try to solve the problem of starving salmon in the Sacramento River and set the table for a fish food feast from flooded farm fields,” said Cliff Feldheim, Senior Project Manager for CalTrout’s Central Valley Region.

Jordan Navarrot, Water Master of Reclamation District 108, which is both a participant and an administrator of the program says, “We’re putting the batteries back in the river system for salmon. Our farmers are gaining some income during the time of year their fields would naturally lie fallow, which boosts the local economy. And we’re helping the native fish that are major economic drivers in California.”

