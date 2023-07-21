FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dancing is an important part of history, a way to show individuality and bring people together, and one form of dancing actually originated in Fresno.

According to the University of Oregon, Fresno native Sam Solomon, also known as Boogaloo Sam, created “popping” – described as a dance that combines rigid robotic moves with loose-flowing moves.

Popping came about in the 60s and started with Boogaloo Sam in Fresno. He taught his brother, Popin’ Pete, and later his cousin, Skeeter Rabbit how to be poppers. According to the University of Oregon, popping is typically danced to Funk and Disco music.

In the 80s poppers would dance to electronic music or hip-hop music, but in today’s times, we see poppers dance to a variety of genres of music including dubstep.

So what movements define a dance as “Popping?”

Experts say these “moves” are what typically goes into “popping”:

Animation

Bopping

Botting (Robot)

Crazy Legs

Hit

Miming

Pop

Puppet

Strobing

Ticking

Waving

Historians say popping is often used in other styles of street dance in combination with other dance moves – and even though the style of this dance has changed slightly as music continues to evolve, it seems as if this dance will never go out of style.

Popping also takes on several different forms.

Fresno’s Boogaloo Sam’s form of popping is referred to as Boogaloo which is a style of dance where the dancer tries to give the impression that their body is lacking bones. The dance is loose, fluid, and mimics cartoons or animated movies. The dance involves circular rolls of hips, knees, and the head.

The other two forms that have evolved from popping is dime stopping which is when a dancer abruptly comes to a stop after moving at a steady pace as if to “stop on a dime.”

The third form of popping is called being a “popper” which is someone who dances the popping style.

Another Fresno native, Timmy T, has also had success in the music industry in the 80s and 90s also incorporating the freestyle moves of popping.