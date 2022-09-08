FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Going to work is one of the responsibilities many adults (and some teens) endure on a routine basis to make sure that their way of life can continue or improve. Historically, this usually means traveling to some sort of job site to offer a service for payment. But it seems that where a lot of employees do their jobs is getting closer and closer to our home sweet home.

Remote working or working from home is something that the digital age has allowed to grow as more databases become accessible via the internet. Then the pandemic happened, which forced a large part of the full-time workforce to do their jobs from home.

Post-pandemic, many of those employees discovered they liked working remotely as it had benefits. According to statistics gathered by Apollo Technical, respondents found that they were saving an average of close to $500 per month by working from home. As well as saving an average of 40 minutes from daily commuting.

Remote working seems to provide workers with a better work-life balance. This is why it then comes as no surprise that a study done by McKinsey shows that when people have the chance to work remotely, 87% of them take it, regardless of the demographics.

With so many employees scattered around a region or even the country, how do companies keep track of productivity?

Software companies have developed a variety of different ways to keep track of employees. A time-tracking system might prompt them if their computer has been inactive for a time period, logging them off if they don’t respond. Or they can log your keystrokes or “keylogging”, which lets administrators know how much they’ve typed, what they’ve typed even what they have deleted.

Another method is the monitoring of websites, apps, and e-mails that an employee is opening and using – or they grab screenshots from the person’s computer at random times throughout the day that can provide a summary of someone’s workday (although some companies allow employees to review these as they can be taken out of context).

The last one we’ll mention is a controversial method of tracking productivity: activating webcams. This is not a very common one but it is used in some places. Many believe that this is just too invasive.

Regardless of the method the company’s policy requires, how do employees feel about being monitored by their superiors from their remote locations?

In a survey conducted by CouponBirds, out of over 3,000 remote workers across the U.S. they found that one in three employees think digital productivity should be banned. In California specifically, the percentage was 36%. This means that the majority of remote workers, don’t mind the monitoring, as it’s just part of the job.