How can you tell if your pot supplier is legal?

FILE – In this April 15, 2019, file photo, a vendor makes change for a marijuana customer at a cannabis marketplace in Los Angeles. An unwelcome trend is emerging in California, as the nation’s most populous state enters its fifth year of broad legal marijuana sales. Industry experts say a growing number of license holders are secretly operating in the illegal market — working both sides of the economy to make ends meet. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cannabis businesses are popping up all over the state, including the Central Valley, but figuring out if the business is legal or not may take some work.

State rules stipulate that legal retailers must display their state license in their window for customers to see – and that the license should have a QR code so you can look up the certificate details.

The state’s Department of Cannabis Control has a search tool online so cannabis shoppers can easily look up their closest store licensed by the state. It also shows when the license was first approved, when it was set to end and the owners’ details. There’s also a link to file a complaint about the license.

To look up where the legal stores are, state officials say you can use the search tool filter (at the top of the page) to find active licenses, commercial retailers (physical stores you can visit), or commercial retailer non-storefront (delivery businesses).

For example, a Friday search of the Fresno County area shows four active cannabis storefront retailers and one delivery operation.

State law says those who can buy cannabis have to be 21 years or older, or 18 years and older with a physician’s recommendation (for medical use). All cannabis retailers are required to prevent minors from buying products, ensure all products are tested and ensure the amount of THC and CBD on the label is accurate. The Department of Cannabis Control warns that local rules may differ from the state’s guidelines.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, anyone caught with marijuana purchased from an illegal operation would not be arrested unless the amount found in that person’s possession is over the current legal amount of one ounce. Deputies add that the person operating the unlicensed business should expect a visit from state enforcement agents.