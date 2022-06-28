SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Alcohol servers in California will soon need to have state certification in order to continue doing their jobs.

According to the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, a new law that goes into effect on Friday will require alcohol servers and their managers to have a valid Responsible Beverage Service certification.

State officials say the Responsible Beverage Service certification (also known as an RBS) is to make sure servers know about the dangers of serving alcohol to minors and the dangers of over-serving alcohol. According to the ABC, alcohol servers and managers must register with the ABC, be trained, pass an exam, and be certified by August 31, 2022 (or 60 days after their first date of employment).

The training is done online.

“The RBS training program is designed to provide licensees, managers, and servers with the tools and knowledge needed to promote responsible consumption, reduce youth access to alcohol, and make communities safe,” said Licensing Division Chief Jaime Taylor.

According to the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, the reason for the change is to help reduce the number of alcohol-related crashes and other alcohol-related issues.