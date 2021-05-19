How $3,500 in grants and support services will help these Fresno restaurants

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — 18 restaurants in Fresno and Kern County have been awarded grants up to $3,500 as part of the California Restaurant Foundation’s Restaurant’s Care Resilience Fund.

Remix Asian Kitchen, Valparaiso Coffee Roasters and Los Panchos Mexican Restaurant will be welcomed into a cohort of 318 restaurants from across California.

The grants are funded by a $1.25 million donation from California-based energy companies.

In addition, the recipients will also receive year-long support services powered by a $250,000 donation from Wells Fargo. Support services will include peer-to-peer mentorship and educational learning opportunities designed to equip the grant recipients with tools to help their business succeed.

