FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As more insurance companies continue to leave California, homeowners are left without coverage – a problem that is even worse in wildfire areas.

Some living in wildfire areas are finding it difficult to secure insurance.

In a presentation to the Fresno County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, the California Insurance Commission said they are working on legislation to address insurance premiums and policy cancellations in fire-prone areas – and legislation that would require insurance companies to consider the efforts of homeowners to protect their home from future wildfires.

The commission’s progress report included:

Removing barriers to allow wildfire survivors to receive critical insurance benefits Coverage for evacuation expenses Extensions to additional living expenses Created disclosures and coverage to meet upgraded building codes

One-year temporary block on non-renewals (protecting more than 4,000,000 policyholders)

Increasing the notice of non-renewal from 45 to 75 days

The commissioner also worked to improve the FAIR plan in an effort to help consumers and created a program called Safer from Wildfires, a guide for homeowners to better protect their properties and surrounding areas.

State officials hope the new plan and regulations will lower costs by:

Requiring insurance companies to provide discounts to homeowners and businesses for hardening their homes

Give consumers the right to appeal their risk determination

Provide consumers with transparency about the wildfire risk score that insurance companies assign to properties.

A summary of the program can be found here.