FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As more insurance companies continue to leave California, homeowners are left without coverage – a problem that is even worse in wildfire areas.
Some living in wildfire areas are finding it difficult to secure insurance.
In a presentation to the Fresno County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, the California Insurance Commission said they are working on legislation to address insurance premiums and policy cancellations in fire-prone areas – and legislation that would require insurance companies to consider the efforts of homeowners to protect their home from future wildfires.
The commission’s progress report included:
- Removing barriers to allow wildfire survivors to receive critical insurance benefits
- Coverage for evacuation expenses
- Extensions to additional living expenses
- Created disclosures and coverage to meet upgraded building codes
- One-year temporary block on non-renewals (protecting more than 4,000,000 policyholders)
- Increasing the notice of non-renewal from 45 to 75 days
The commissioner also worked to improve the FAIR plan in an effort to help consumers and created a program called Safer from Wildfires, a guide for homeowners to better protect their properties and surrounding areas.
State officials hope the new plan and regulations will lower costs by:
- Requiring insurance companies to provide discounts to homeowners and businesses for hardening their homes
- Give consumers the right to appeal their risk determination
- Provide consumers with transparency about the wildfire risk score that insurance companies assign to properties.
A summary of the program can be found here.