FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 62-year-old Fresno County man who died trying to save a 7-year-old girl from the Kings River near Sanger in 2020 has been awarded a posthumous medal for heroism.

Arthur Caballero died on June 9, 2020, after he had rescued the young girl from the river but was subsequently swept away by the current. He was found downstream and died at the hospital.

According to the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, Caballero was awarded the medal for his heroism that day. The medal is given throughout the U.S. and Canada to those who “enter extreme danger while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.”

Speaking to YourCentralValley.com in 2020, Caballero’s family called him a hero for what he did to save the young girl.

“What I really remember about him is his smile,” said Caballero’s cousin Ralph Salazar. “We would always show up to work and he’d always ask me if I wanted a doughnut. He was always saying ‘let’s go eat, let’s go eat.'”

His family said that they will not let their memory of Caballero fade away.

“We call him our hero because of what he did. He just so selflessly throws himself out there to save these people, total strangers, to give his life like that, he’s more than a hero to me,” Salazar said.

A GoFundMe fundraiser set up by the family after Cabellero’s heroic actions raised over $23,000 – more than double its original goal of $10,000.

The Carnegie Medals for heroism have been awarded since 1904 and are named after industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. A total of 18 people were awarded Carnegie Medals in this first announcement of 2022. In addition to the medal, each of the awardees or their survivors will also receive a financial grant.