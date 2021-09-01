Here’s what you need to know on this Wednesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- It is the first day of September, and as we begin a new month here are the top three things you need to know:

The Clovis Unified community is mourning the loss of a beloved school safety officer. The district says long-time police officer Jesse Ceron died Monday after working 15 years for the district. District officials say Ceron was more than an officer, but a true role model, especially for young Latino students.

2. Central Valley firefighters join the fight against the Caldor Fire

It’s all hands on deck in Northern California as the Caldor Fire continues to rip through the Lake Tahoe region. The Fresno Fire Department sent four more crew members on Tuesday to switch places with firefighters that have been there for two weeks. Firefighters that have returned from the Caldor Fire describe it as something they’ve never seen before, with unprecedented fire behavior.

3. It’s the start of Dove hunting season!

Sept. 1 marks the opening of dove hunting season in California. The season runs through Sept. 15.