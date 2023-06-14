VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of the 20-year-old who was shot in killed in an armed robbery in Visalia over the weekend is asking for the community’s help to take their son back to India for burial.

20-year-old Krish Singh was shot and killed at the family-owned EZ Mart Liquor Store on Walnut Avenue and Giddings Street after a 16-year-old opened fire on Krish and another store clerk. Krish was about to close up shop when the shooting began, both of them killing the other, officials say.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Krish’s family with the goal being to raise $20,000 to help them take him to India to be buried where their family and friends are.

Even tickets to fly to India are expensive. From Los Angeles, United Airlines’s economy round-trip flight costs $1,352.00. The average flight time to get to the United States in India is 25 hours.

Partap Singh is the owner of the EZ Mart Liquor Store and the father of Krish, and was in disbelief at what happened to his only child.

“He was going to be 21 in December, which is never going to come for me,” said Partap.

Partap added he just wants to get his son home and be with their family in India.

“I’m asking the community to help me get his body home. I want to take him to India, I don’t want to wait two more days. They say I have to do an autopsy, they are going to issue a death certificate, and they say they’ll send it to me, but no I don’t want to do that, I want to take him to India as soon as I can,” said Partap.

Partap says his wife is dying and he just wants to get his son’s body as soon as possible so his wife can have her son laid to rest with the proper ceremony in India.

The family says the store will also remain closed until further notice.