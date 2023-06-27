FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – While Hollywood, Los Angeles, and other beach towns typically get all the attention for filming locations for movies and TV, Fresno has also hosted its fair share of classic Hollywood films.

According to IMBd, there have been a few movies with ties to the Central Valley, ranging from major Blockbuster hits to some films that may require a refresher.

Those listed include:

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull : The movie had a filming location at Eagle Field in Firebaugh and Chandler Field/Fresno Chandler Executive Airport in Fresno.

: The movie had a filming location at Eagle Field in Firebaugh and Chandler Field/Fresno Chandler Executive Airport in Fresno. Parental Guidance: Stared Billy Crystal, who portrayed a sports commentator for the minor-league Fresno Grizzlies, who had just been fired.

Stared Billy Crystal, who portrayed a sports commentator for the minor-league Fresno Grizzlies, who had just been fired. Mousehunt: Filmed several locations around the Central Valley including Fresno, Oakhurst, and Bass Lake.

Filmed several locations around the Central Valley including Fresno, Oakhurst, and Bass Lake. The Gallows: A horror movie set in Nebraska, but shot in Fresno at Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium, with a few other scenes shot at high schools in Selma and Madera.

A horror movie set in Nebraska, but shot in Fresno at Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium, with a few other scenes shot at high schools in Selma and Madera. Addicted to Fresno: Dark comedy about two sisters, who work as maids at a hotel in Fresno, and think that they might have accidentally killed a man. The film starred a few big names in Hollywood like Judy Greer, Molly Shannon, and Aubrey Plaza.

Dark comedy about two sisters, who work as maids at a hotel in Fresno, and think that they might have accidentally killed a man. The film starred a few big names in Hollywood like Judy Greer, Molly Shannon, and Aubrey Plaza. Time Changer: A drama about a Bible professor from 1890 transported into modern times was shot primarily in Los Angeles and Costa Mesa, but several scenes and a large portion of the movie were filmed in Visalia and Fresno.

A drama about a Bible professor from 1890 transported into modern times was shot primarily in Los Angeles and Costa Mesa, but several scenes and a large portion of the movie were filmed in Visalia and Fresno. Son in Law: Featuring Pauly Shore, the college scenes were filmed at California State University, Northridge, but the South Dakota farm in the story was actually filmed at a farm in Visalia.

Featuring Pauly Shore, the college scenes were filmed at California State University, Northridge, but the South Dakota farm in the story was actually filmed at a farm in Visalia. Hulk: The 2003 film featured scenes filmed in Porterville and Sequoia National Park.

The 2003 film featured scenes filmed in Porterville and Sequoia National Park. Lost on Purpose: A 2013 drama-comedy about a group of young men working on a Tulare County dairy that was shot in and around Visalia.

With the increase of interest in the Central Valley to film movies, The Fresno County Film Commission offers help for filmmakers with location scouting and providing information on local lodging, catering, and other service providers.

The creation of the Roy W. Dean Film Grants is another way the Central Valley supports filmmakers here in the community. “From the Heart Productions”, the 501(c)3 non-profit sponsoring the grant, awards a film that is unique and makes a contribution to society and includes cash and donated film production services.

The Yosemite Madera County film commission hosts its own “bragging rights” as well, listing numerous films, commercials, and episodes of TV shows have been filmed in the area.