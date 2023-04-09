FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – We have all heard the popular music that plays at a Fresno Grizzlies game, when one of their players comes to the plate.

Did you know that the players chose those songs?

The players each select their own walk-up music, up to three songs at a time. If a player selects more than one song, the songs are rotated for their at-bats. And sometimes on a theme night, such as Decades Weekend for example, the players can change their song to have something fitting for the occasion.

The team kicks off its 2023 season with its home opener at Chukchansi Park on Tuesday, April 11th against the Stockton Ports at 6:50 p.m., with post-game fireworks scheduled.

Here is the list of Grizzlies players with their song & artist selections:

#17 Blake Adams (Pitcher) – Joker and The Thief Final Hour Mix by Wolf Mother

#14 Zach Agnos (Pitcher) – Opa by Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike / Sweet Emotion by Aerosmith

#31 Gabriel Barbosa (Pitcher) – Tenho Fe’ by Mc Daniel

#26 Caleb Franzen (Pitcher) – Wolves Cry by Bryan Martin

#9 Brady Hill (Pitcher) – Hustle & Motivate by Nipsey Hustle

#11 Tyler Hoffman (Pitcher) – Hells Bells by ac/dc

#20 Braxton Hyde (Pitcher) – All of the Lights by Kanye West

#38 Davis Palermo (Pitcher) – American Woman by Lenny Kravits

#21 Michael Prosecky (Pitcher) – Family Ties by baby Keem / That’s It by Future & Lil Uzi Vert

#41 Felix Ramires (Pitcher) – Gogo Dance by El Alfa El Jefe

#18 Gabriel Rodriguez (Pitcher) – ¿Qué Carajos Quieres Tú Ahora? by Eladio Carrion

#30 Sergio Sanchez (Pitcher) – Trono Remix by T.Y.S. Rochy

#32 Carson Skipper (Pitcher) – Welcome To The Show by Cody Johnson

#16 Connor Staine (Pitcher) – 712pm by Future / From Now On by Lil baby ft. Future / Jump Out The Face by Meek Mil ft. Future

#12 Carlos Torres (Pitcher) – Real by Notion

#8 Jordy Vargas (Pitcher) – No Salen by Myke Towers

#3 Bryant Betancourt (Catcher) – MIB by Myke Towers

#7 Kody Huff (Catcher) – Red Right Hand by Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds

#25 Cole Stilwell (Catcher) – Still Of The Night (2018 remaster) by White Snake

#15 Parker Kelly (3B) – Battle Belongs by Phil Wickham

#2 Luis Mendez (Infield) – Chapa La Voz Del Patio by Bendiciones

#5 Skyler Messinger (3B) – What’s My Age Again by blink-182

#23 Andy Perez (SS) – El Hokage by Eladio Carrion

#28 EJ Andrews Jr (OF) – Over by Drake

#1 Jesus Bugarin (OF) – I’m Your Boogie Man by KC and the Sunshine Band

#34 Yanquiel Fernandez (OF) – De Donde Yo Sali by L Kimii

#10 Jake Snider (OF) – Movie Star by Jack Harlow

Click here for more information on the team’s 2023 schedule or you can reach the Fresno Grizzlies by calling 559-320-HITS.