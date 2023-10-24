FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dignora Castillo De Amey was sitting at home with her daughter when the dining table that she bought from Wayfair suddenly shattered into pieces.

Castillo De Amey bought the table over a year ago for $1,319.99 and has had it ever since, so when the table shattered out of nowhere on Thursday, she was scared.

“We just heard something crack really hard. We were like, ‘What happened?’” Said Castillo De Amey. “I was thinking it was the lamp or the wood just dropped, but no. The explosion did not have any explanation.”

Castillo De Amey said, aside from the flowers and the table being decorated, there were no heavy items on it and there was nothing on the table that would have caused the table to shatter.

She says she never saw any cracks or anything on the table to suggest that it would shatter. She is glad that she and her daughter were not sitting at that table and, that if they were, it would have ended badly because of how big the explosion was.

Castillo De Amey and her husband reached out to Wayfair about the table and they told her they would get back to her in 24 to 72 hours. Ultimately, Wayfair told them that there was only a 90-day warranty on the table and tempered glass had a small chance of exploding or breaking, meaning that they would not replace the table.

Castillo De Amey is now scared of getting another glass table, in case this happens again.

“I’m not going to have more glass here. I’m scared and I’m frustrated. I have two more little tables for my chairs outside and I’m probably not going to be close to those tables. I’ll probably get away because I can imagine that those will explode too,” Castillo De Amey said.

Castillo De Amey says that she wants Wayfair to be more concerned about the incident and have better communication with the customer and the company. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, an estimated 20,700 injuries were attributed to glass tables in 2017.

“I just hope nobody has that happen to what happened to me because it’s so scary that you can lose your life that fast for a piece of table and your kids,” Castillo De Amey said.

We reached out to Wayfair to comment on the incident and we have not yet received a response.