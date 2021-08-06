Top 5 daytrip destinations from the Central Valley — Gabe’s Guide

FRESNO, Calif. (YourCentralValley.com)- With the end of summer vacation is in sight for many Central Valley residents, maybe you have time to squeeze in one last trip before heading back to reality.

Here are five amazing places you can still visit:

SAN FRANCISCO

San Francisco: The “City by the Bay” tops the list. Whether you are taking in the view of the iconic Golden Gate Bridge, taking a boat to one of America’s most infamous prisons, or exploring the city in historic fashion on one of the cable cars, if you live in the Central Valley- chances are you are making the trip to San Francisco to beat the heat.

A great way to take in the cool breeze is to dine on the water by visiting any of the oceanfront restaurants on Pier 39.

The Simmons family has been part of the San Francisco waterfront for more than 39 years and created and developed Pier 39. They own and operate some of the most unique dining destinations on Fisherman’s Wharf including Crab House.

The restaurant is famous for its crab served on a hot iron skillet. The dining room overlooks the San Francisco Bay with views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, and the lively Fisherman’s Wharf.

TULARE OUTLETS

Tulare Outlets: A one-of-a-kind shopping experience in the Central Valley can be found in the quiet town of Tulare right off the 99 Freeway.

The mall has a wide range of stores that cater to a variety of shoppers. The Coach outlet sells luxury goods for a fraction of the cost of its retail location. Express offers trendy and functional clothing for men and women. The Nike outlet is always busy and has discounts on the sportiest attire for athletes and those looking for more casual clothing.

Bravo Farms is a Central Valley favorite offering the freshest produce prepared in an approachable way. Every Bravo Farms location has gifts, treats, and treasures that are sure to impress.

The Luxury+ Galaxy Cinemas located in the mall is equipped with luxurious reclining lounge chairs, realistic surround sound, and even a bar located in the lobby.

SHAVER LAKE

Shaver Lake: Now we head to the Sierra National Forest to enjoy a day out on Shaver Lake.

The sapphire blue waters are surrounded by pine trees and granite mountains, which attract visitors year round.

Shaver Lake is an hour drive Northeast of Fresno via Highway 168.

Shaver Lake is actually one of California’s oldest hydroelectric chains built by the Southern California Edison in 1927 to supply Los Angeles with power. Camp Edison’s campsites provide a huge bonus- electricity, cable television, and high-speed wifi courtesy of the hydroelectric project.

DISNEYLAND

Disneyland: No day trip from Fresno would be complete without a visit to the happiest place on earth.

Disneyland is home to classic attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean, the Matterhorn Bobsleds, and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride.

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge is a new 14-acre expansion dedicated to the franchise in a galaxy far, far away.

Its newest attraction- The Avengers Campus- is an all-new land at neighboring Disney California Adventure Park created for the next generation of superheroes.

PISMO BEACH

Pismo Beach is a classic beach town only a few hours away from the Central Valley. The beach is located halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles along the pacific coast and the 101 highways.

80% of visitors at Pismo Beach actually come from the Central Valley, according to Pismo Beach’s assistant city manager.

Its long white beaches are perfect for a stroll or perfect day out surfing. Aside from water activities, you can also take advantage of Pismo’s best wineries, enjoy a walk on the award-winning boardwalk adjacent to the Pismo Pier, and shop at the Pismo Beach Premium Outlets.