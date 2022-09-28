Marcus Wesson headshot, arrested for murder of nine family members in Fresno, California

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Almost two decades ago, Marcus Wesson, known as the ‘vampire king of Fresno,’ carried out what authorities described as the worst mass murders in Fresno.

On March 12, 2004, officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out to Wesson’s home for what was described as a child custody issue, leading to a standoff.

Officials said Wesson had told officers to wait at the door before going back into the home, later coming back with blood on his clothes.

Officers went inside the home and found 9 people, ranging in age from one to 25, dead. Seven of the victims were under the age of 9 years old.

Authorities later learned that the nine people killed inside of the home were Wesson’s children, seven of which had been born out of incest.

Wesson had raped two of his daughters and three of his nieces, starting when they were each 8 years old. All five of the girls became pregnant with Wesson’s children.

All nine of the victims were found shot through the eye in a bedroom full of antique coffins.

** FILE ** Fresno police and workers remove a casket from the home of Marcus Wesson in Fresno, Calif., in this March 15, 2004, file photo. Jury selection will begin Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2005, in a multiple murder case involving a domineering patriarch who allegedly controlled his family with religious teachings and sexual abuse, prosecutors said. Wesson, 57, was the only one to emerge alive from a modest one-story house where police discovered nine bodies in a bloody tangle on March 12, 2004. Wesson faces nine murder charges, and over a dozen counts of sexual abuse. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, file)

During an investigation into Wesson, authorities had learned that he had moved into Rosemary Solorio’s home with her 8 children in San Jose shortly after he had left the military.

Wesson began sexually assaulting Solorio’s 8-year-old daughter Elizabeth, later marrying her when she turned 14.

He was 27 years old at the time of the marriage.

Wesson had 10 children with Elizabeth, including one child who died.

Authorities said Wesson controlled his family in a cult-like manner, forcing his children to call him ‘master’ or ‘lord. Wesson had taught his children that he was God and that they needed to prepare for Armageddon.

During Wesson’s trial, his defense team tried to convince the jury that his 25-year-old daughter Sebhrenah had killed the eight victims in the home before taking her own life.

The jury didn’t find that Wesson had fired the shots but still convicted him of murder, convinced that he had forced his children into a suicide pact.

He was convicted on June 17, 2005, on nine counts of murder, and 14 counts of rape and molestation.

He was sentenced to death and remains on death row at San Quentin.