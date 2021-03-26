Fresno’s “Storyland” reopens today after year-long COVID-19 closure

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — After shutting its doors for a year because of the Coronavirus pandemic, popular family attraction Storyland is reopening.

Storyland in Central Fresno opens its gates Friday, March 26 at 10 a.m. Although Fresno County remains in the most restrictive Purple Tier, outdoor attractions are allowed to reopen with reduced capacity and with other standard COVID safety guidelines in place.

Storyland can allow 25% capacity and food vendors will serve items to go.

WATCH: What does Storyland look like after a historic one-year closure?

There are a number of upgrades in the park including audio boxes which were installed a few months before the pandemic shut the park down.

The adjacent Playland is still further down the list of re-openings because of its rides and play structures, but board chair Bruce Batti remains hopeful after the state’s recent announcement to allow theme parks such as Disneyland to reopen soon.

You can find their business hours and price of admission here.