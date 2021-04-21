Fresno’s first rooftop bar is now open

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Quail State, located on the corner of Fulton and Mariposa on the second floor of the Pacific Southwest Building, is Fresno’s first rooftop bar offering craft cocktails and seasonal menu items.

Owners Josh and Hayley Islas-Wolf have been anticipating this opening for nearly two years.

Quail State is set to open its rooftop for those who made reservations in advance on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. A link to make a reservation and view availability can be found here.

The popular downtown Fresno cocktail bar will no longer be limited to outdoor dining or drinks to go. Drinks and dining will be offered on its rooftop deck, as well as indoor services.

Only those who booked a table on the rooftop will be allowed to sit and dine outside. Seating inside the bar is offered on a first come, first served basis, and masks must be worn and are required to enter the building.

Even though their current project was just completed, they are already making plans for the next one. Josh and Hayley want to open up Fresno’s first natural wine bar “Saint Joaquin” in the Peerless building in downtown Fresno.