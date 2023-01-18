FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – When traveling, one of the biggest obstacles could be the potential delay or cancellation of flights due to a variety of reasons. But according to a study, travelers here in the Central Valley don’t often have this problem.

Forbes has released a new study looking at which airports have the best on-time records in 2022. According to them, Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) is the third-best airport in North America when it comes to punctuality with 80-81% of flights departing on time.

The top spot went to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) as the most punctual in North America with 83.59% of flights on time. Followed closely by Idaho’s Boise Airport (BOI) at 82.92%.

Of the top 20 busiest airports, only Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) and Minneapolis – Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) made the list.

The average percentage of cancellations for this top ten list is 1.64%.