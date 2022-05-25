FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday that left 19 children and two teachers dead, superintendents from both Fresno Unified and Clovis Unified school districts issued statements Wednesday encouraging anyone who suspects something to make it known to law enforcement.

Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson’s message included a list of the victims’ names – adding that the district sends its “deepest condolences to the families of those lost.”

The message revealed that Fresno Unified officials have been revisiting their practices and emergency plans to ensure that the district is prepared for anything.

“But even more importantly, we are focused on prevention as we hope we never, ever have to use those emergency plans and protocols,” said Superintendent Nelson.

Nelson says that there were signs that may have prevented the shooting in Uvalde – and asks that anyone who sees something concerning to say something.

“Trust your gut and pay attention to behavior changes and disturbing comments that you hear from others. Tell a trusted adult on campus of any concerns you may have and don’t hesitate because you think someone is ‘just joking’,” said Nelson. “By being safe and reporting any concerning comments or behavior, you could be saving lives.”

Nelson adds that threats of violence are always taken seriously – whether or not the student actually means it.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Clovis Unified. Superintendent Eimear O’Brien wrote that the school district has an extensive safe school system that is constantly being reviewed and that staff members have been given active shooter training.

“As we reflect on the tragedy that unfolded in Texas this week, be assured that every element of our existing safety protocols is being re-examined to ensure it is relevant and reflects up-to-date best practices,” said Superintendent O’Brien. “I also want to emphasize that at its core, our work revolves around our people and the supportive and trusting relationships they form with our students so that we learn of concerns early.”

Links to further information on how to talk to young people about violence were included by both Fresno Unified and Clovis Unified.