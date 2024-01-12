FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The YARTS bus that connects Fresno to Yosemite National Park could be at risk unless Fresno County makes a deal to ensure the link’s survival.

YARTS is a regular bus route that operates a summer service between Fresno and Yosemite National Park, taking visitors into the park without the need for either an entry reservation or finding somewhere to park. YARTS also operates routes from Merced, Mammoth Lakes and Sonora.

According to YARTS’ Executive Director Stacie Guzman, the link between Fresno and Yosemite is at risk of shutting down. Guzman says the YARTS Joint Powers Authority (which manages the service) wants Fresno County to join – but without Fresno County actually joining the Joint Powers Authority and making it official there is no guarantee that the Fresno to Yosemite link can continue.

Guzman describes the Fresno service as being “in jeopardy” if Fresno County does not join the Joint Powers Authority.

“If the community wants this, they need to figure out how to get there,” said Guzman.

The 2024 YARTS summer schedule is currently being figured out, which is why Guzman is keen to have an agreement made. Guzman says an annual due of $50,600 would also need to be part of the agreement.

“We are confident that the City and County will be able to effectively coordinate an agreement that is beneficial to the jurisdictions, their residents, and visitors to the greater Fresno area, so that they can join the YARTS Joint Powers Authority and retain the connection between Fresno and Yosemite National Park,” said Guzman.

Meanwhile, the Fresno County Board of Supervisors is making moves to ensure YARTS retains its link with Fresno. According to Fresno County’s communication director Sonja Dosti, “per the Board meeting this past Tuesday, Supervisor Sal Quintero requested that the CAO [County Administrative Office] bring back the item for board discussion, including costs, service within Fresno County, and other pertinent details.”

The County Administrative Office would then bring the item back to the Board of Supervisors for further discussion on January 23 or February 6, 2024.