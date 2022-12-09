FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After being detained in Russia for a year, Fresno resident Sarah Krivanek is coming back home to the Central Valley, according to the U.S. State Department.

46-year-old Krivanek had moved to Russia from Fresno five years ago to teach at a private school. Last year, officials say she was involved in a domestic abuse situation with her boyfriend and allegedly grabbed a knife to defend herself, nicking him slightly.

Krivanek was arrested by Russian authorities and detained for almost a year – despite her boyfriend retracting the charges. She was finally released in November but was detained again at a Moscow airport when she attempted to leave the country. She was not incarcerated at that point but was also not authorized to return to the U.S.

The U.S. State Department confirmed on Friday that Krivanek has left Russia. They say the U.S. Embassy in Moscow was providing assistance on the case for Krivanek for over a year. They monitored her case throughout the process, including attending her hearings.

“The U.S. Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad have no greater priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas.” -U.S. State Department

Federal officials say they coordinated with Russian authorities to facilitate Krivanek’s safe return to the United States.