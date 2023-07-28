FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – From the outside looking in, this week would look like just any other youth basketball camp – but it was much more than a camp put on by the Fresno State basketball team and coaches, it was a chance to connect with the youth in the community needing the most encouragement.

“This camp brings a sense of community to the town. It serves both ways, for us and the kids, it’s just a great experience. We are going to be a blessing in their lives just as much as they are going to be a blessing to ours,” said Fresno State guard Isaiah Hill.

The Fresno State players and coaches got to interact with the third and fourth-grade kids each morning from 9:00 to 12:00 p.m. and with the fifth and sixth-grade students for the afternoon shift.

Fresno State head basketball coach Justin Hutson says these camps are just as important to the community as they are to his players.

“It’s very important. These guys are role models in the community. It’s extremely important. We have really good guys and we want the community to know that. We try to do as much as we can. It’s a big part of the job,” Hutson said.

Michelle Nunes, the mother of 10-year-old Jase Nunes, says what these players did for her son at this camp meant more to her than she could even put into words.

“February 24, 2020, Jase was diagnosed with cancer. He had surgery on February 28 where they removed a five-pound tumor from his left kidney, that, on top of COVID and all the shutdowns, it’s just been a lot,” says Michelle.

Luckily, Jase is now two years cancer free and enjoying his time at camp with new friends.

“This camp has been phenomenal for him. It really has. Coming out to this camp was a huge, big deal for him. His self-confidence was kind of shot as you can imagine and this camp has just meant everything to us. I think moving forward he’s going to be a different child,” said Michelle.

12-year-old Brylan Breazell was another camper in attendance. He has big ambitions to play college basketball someday. He dominated a camp competition, even outscoring a Fresno State player, scoring over 42 points and doing it all with one less hand than the other campers.

“It’s been a little bit of a struggle for me like playing and dribbling with my left hand and doing stuff with it, but I overcome it by just playing and keep trying and practicing. The players have really helped and encouraged me by saying “Keep trying as hard as you can, do your best, and just have fun,” said Breazell.

The basketball camp, sponsored by Fresno United School District, was 100% free to all the campers in attendance, something that means so much to the families who say what their kids learned today will be something they never forget.

Chelsey Marashian’s son Theo has struggled with extreme anxiety and with the help of Fresno State assistant coach Von Webb, Theo was able to break out of his comfort zone and enjoy camp while making new friends.

“This is the first camp my son has actually attended and I came in to watch maybe 30 minutes early just to watch and see what was going on and I saw my son doing things I just hadn’t seen in years. I saw joy, I saw him put his arms up in celebration, and I saw him fighting through, and taking risks and it felt like a family. It meant so much seeing him want to come back,” said Marashian.

10-year-old Sawyer Morozoff was all smiles with two of his favorite Fresno State players – but what Sawyer gave to the players was equally special.

Hill added as much as the kids enjoyed getting to hoop with the players, it meant just as much to them.

“It makes everything so much more special when you have kids that need you in this community, they look up to you as a basketball player and when you can give back it just means so much personally for me and I know it does for all my teammates. It’s just been a blessing to give back to these kids,” said Hill.

When asked should other parents should want to bring their kids to Fresno State basketball camps, Michelle Nunes says it’s a resounding yes.

“Do it. Go for it. Take a chance because you will find your home and you will find your place in the world and you will see your kids step away from these camps a completely different person as an adult and as a child. I mean, it’s even changed me, so just go for it. He did it, if he can do it, anyone can do it,” says Michelle.