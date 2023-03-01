FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department announced on Wednesday the arrest of a man allegedly connected to several bombings in the Fresno area that took first began in December.

According to the Fresno Police Department Chief Paco Balderrama, 44-year-old Scott Anderson is believed to be connected with several incidents that took place between December 13 and February 21 – including one at the office of the Fresno County Probation Department.

Vehicle bombing – December 13, 2022, on 5674 East Clinton Avenue.

Vehicle bombing (inside) – January 6 on 3560 West San Jose Avenue.

Vehicle bombing (underneath) – January 8 on 3560 West San Jose Avenue.

Mailbox bombing – January 27 on 2763 North Argyle Avenue.

Vehicle bombing – January 27 on 5674 East Clinton Avenue.

Vehicle Bombing – February 19 on 377 West Fallbrook Avenue.

Probation department vehicle bombing – February 21 on 2048 North Fine Avenue.

Security footage of the explosion at the Fresno County Probation Department was also released by the Fresno Police Department.

Fresno Police officers say that it was apparent that the suspects, in this case, were progressing in skill level in making bombs – as well as their frequency in detonating them. Additional evidence also linked Anderson to what may be a white supremacist group.

Burned out Fresno County Probation Department vehicle.

Officers say that after an extensive investigation by detectives, they were able to identify Anderson as the primary suspect based on evidence in the January 6 and January 8 bombings. Additional evidence was then obtained pertaining to the additional bombings that occurred starting in December.

Detectives were able to identify three separate locations related to Anderson that included the 1300 block of West Dyer Avenue, the 5900 block of East Alta Avenue, and the 3500 block of West San Jose Avenue. A warrant was authored for each location as well as one for the arrest of Anderson.

Fresno Police, FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office planned to search the locations and arrest Anderson with the assistance of the Clovis Police Department and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. The initial plan had to be called off as Anderson left the Fresno area down south on February 23.

Fresno Police Department and the FBI shared information on Anderson with law enforcement in Southern California. Police say they were able to learn that Anderson was staying at a casino in Temecula. On February 24, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department came into contact with Anderson after a traffic stop. There they were able to take him and his partner 56-year-old Frank Rocha into custody safely.

56-year-old Frank Rocha

Police say Anderson’s vehicle was searched and, upon learning of his arrest, the search warrant for each location was reinitiated with the help of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and the Clovis Police Department.

During the search warrant, officers reported finding 11 illegal firearms that included four handguns, five rifles, three shotguns, and several hundred rounds of ammunition. As well as 90 grams of methamphetamines packaged for sale and $50,000 cash.

According to U.S. Attorney Phil Talbert, charges were filed Monday bringing federal charges to Anderson for three pipe bombings in the Fresno area and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp revealed the charges her office would be filing against Anderson. These include:

• Seven Counts of Detonating an Explosive Device Damaging Property

• Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

• Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon

• Possession of a Short-Barreled Rifle

• Manufacturing a Firearm with no valid serial number

• Possession of Brass Knuckles

According to the Fresno County DA, Anderson is currently being held at the Fresno County Jail with no bail.

Four other suspects were also arrested in connection with the bombing investigation.