FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno has been ranked as the fourth worst city for singles in the U.S., according to a study done by Zumper.

The study evaluated around 100 top cities in the U.S. It looked at the median rent price, percentage of the single population, cost of living, median income, unemployment rate, and access to dining and entertainment.

With “cuffing season” around the corner, they named Atlanta, Georgia as the best city for singles. According to the report, Atlanta has a healthy percentage of singles with over 57% of its population unattached.

Fresno is number four among the worst cities for singles. On the report’s bottom five, it lists Bakersfield as number one. Santa Ana is number two, and Anaheim is number three. Fresno and Newark, NJ are at the bottom of the list.

According to the study, Fresno struggles with a lack of entertainment choices and has a less-than-stellar dating scene.

St. Louis, Missouri, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Boston, Massachusetts and Madison, Wisconsin ranked in the top five.

The study states the best cities for singles in the U.S. offer a diverse tapestry of opportunities and experiences, catering to the unique preferences and lifestyles of individuals looking to embrace their single status.

The overall ranking of cities was determined by the collective scores based on data and weighting described in the study.