FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Back in the 2000s, a grainy CCTV camera captured what appeared to be a ghostly-looking pair of pants striding across a man’s front yard in Fresno.

The legend goes that a Fresno man named Jose was woken up by his barking dogs one morning, and he caught a glimpse of a mysterious figure, now dubbed the Fresno Nightcrawler, through his camera system.

Years later in 2011, strange figures that looked eerily similar to the Fresno Nightcrawler were reportedly caught on camera in Yosemite National Park.

In the years since the mysterious figure was first captured, the Fresno Nightcrawler has risen to fame on the internet, with the story even being covered by the History Channel.

Internet sleuths have spent years trying to crack the mystery, could the Fresno Nightcrawler be an alien? Or is it a cryptid, otherwise known as a creature whose existence is based on alleged sightings?

While nobody has been able to debunk the original video, several videos claiming to capture the Fresno Nightcrawler have hit the internet, but most of them have been dubbed to be hoaxes.

A Youtuber named Captain Disillusion filmed himself walking down an alleyway and then removed the top of his body through post-editing, demonstrating how the phenomenon could be faked.

Over the years, the reports of the Fresno Nightcrawler have slowed down, but the question still remains — were the original sightings in Fresno and Yosemite National Park faked, or could they possibly be real?