FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A recent survey reveals Fresno to be the number one worst city in America for scenic residential views.

According to Lawn Love, unlike the rest of California, Fresno was not sought after for its lack of picturesque views from your front porch.

The website claimed that Fresno was docked for a lack of “eye candy” saying that even though there are some views of mountains, deserts, downtown silhouettes, and rivers and lakes – there are no ocean views and that poor visibility also dragged Fresno’s score down.

Cities with the worst views:

Fresno, CA Tempe, AZ El Paso, TX Chandler, AZ Glendale, AZ Albuquerque, NM Warren, MI Detroit, MI Newark, NJ Pasadena, TX

Cities with the best views:

Honolulu, HI Seattle, WA Reno, NV Bellevue, WA Rancho Cucamonga, CA Anchorage, AK Pembroke Pines, FL Scottsdale, AZ Colorado Springs, CO Corona, CA

The website says it compiled its data by looking for cities with plenty of homes featuring scenic sights of mountains, water, cityscapes, and green spaces. They also factored in historical air quality data to gauge visibility.

A total of 31 cities in Arizona and California share the worst air which led to negative scores for blurred vision. Arizona in particular is vulnerable to bad air due to an abundance of sunlight and a lack of cloud cover, while parts of California are notorious for poor air quality.

Honolulu ranked number one for best views for the second year in a row and the Big Pineapple, particularly its Waikiki Beach neighborhood, is the 8th most Instagrammed city in America, according to the research.