FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno has made the list of Forbes‘ “Best Places To Live In California In 2023”.

For their study, Forbes analyzed cities by pulling recent data on key lifestyle factors such as the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate.

According to the study, Fresno is California’s largest inland city and 45 miles from the state’s geographic center. The region shines as an agricultural hub for fresh fruits and nuts. As well as a healthcare system that employs many residents.

But despite a list of attractive qualities some of the challenges Fresno is facing has the fifth largest city in California in ninth place on the Forbes list. It lists crime and unemployment rates that are higher than cities with a larger tech job base. It is also penalized for seasonal air quality problems and hot summer temperatures.

Here is the list of the top ten best places to live in California, according to Forbes:

Sacramento San Diego San Francisco Los Angeles San Jose Vallejo Oxnard Modesto Fresno Bakersfield

The study does mention that the City of Fresno’s Mayor’s Office is currently revitalizing the downtown area. Also advises young adults that want to move to Fresno, to consider moving near the Tower District to enjoy dining, entertainment, and shopping within walking distance.