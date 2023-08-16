BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When it comes to pet care and owning a dog, Bakersfield ranks as the 11th most expensive of the 78 most-populated cities in the United States, according to a new study. Nearby Bakersfield ranked as the third most expensive.

According to the research released by Forbes Advisor, the price for veterinary costs, dog boarding fees and pet insurance premiums makeup about 2.45% of a median household income in Fresno.

The median income for Fresno used in this study is $63,656, and it was gathered from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey.

Doggy daycare expenses make up about 4.22% of a median household income and this is the seventh highest in the study, according to Forbes Advisor.

The annual price for veterinary care, pet insurance and dog boarding costs about $1,558, while the annual price for doggy daycare costs about $2,688.

The U.S. city that ranked as most expensive when it comes to pet care and owning a dog is Winston-Salem, North Carolina, followed by Greensboro, North Carolina, according to Forbes Advisor.

To possibly lower the cost of owning a dog, Forbes Advisor suggests to adopt, buy food in bulk, consider buying pet insurance, grooming at home and practicing preventative care.