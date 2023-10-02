FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Accidents are part of human nature, mostly with daily-use devices like cell phones. In their second annual Clumsiest Cities in America report, the tech-care company Asurion says Fresno is part of the top ten of the clumsiest cities in America.

“Accidents happen – nobody knows that better than our repair techs on the frontlines fixing broken phones, laptops, tablets,” said Dave Barbuto, CEO of uBreakiFix by Asurion. “Every cracked screen has a story, and even the most careful of phone owners still end up in our stores from time to time. If you’ve been on the losing end of gravity more times than you care to admit, know that you’re not alone.”

Fresno, CA, was included on the top ten list, ranking as the fifth clumsiest city in the United States. The clumsiest city in the United States was New Orleans, LA.

To identify where clumsiness was most common, Ausrion officials say they utilized a holistic approach, considering multiple factors. They looked at metropolitan areas ranked highest for per-capita Asurion protection plan phone breakage claims and device repairs at its network of uBreakiFix by Asurion stores, as well as mixing Google trends data surrounding the frequency of online searches for phrases like “I dropped my phone, and the screen is cracked.”

At the same time, the Asurion team also conducted a study showing the opposite: the most graceful cities, with Seattle, WA, ranked as the most graceful city, followed by Providence, New York, Boston, and San Francisco.

Asurion officials say they have some ideas of why some cities were clumsier than others:

More kids, More Clumsy: The top 10 clumsiest cities have a high percentage of under-18-year-olds, with kids accounting for more than a fifth of the population in 7 of the 10 cities.

Drop it Like It’s Hot: Most of America’s clumsiest cities can be found in the hottest part of the country.

One Tequila, Two Tequila, Three Tequila – No Tequila: The most graceful cities have the highest number of non-drinkers in the U.S.