FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – What was described as the “unethical and corrupt spending” by four Fresno city councilmembers was detailed in a press event on Thursday led by fellow Councilmember Garry Bredefeld. Bredefeld alleged that the four councilmembers were using city-issued operating budgets to fund “their personal and political gain.”

Bredefeld detailed a long list of expenses he says were made over the past three years by Councilmembers Miguel Arias, Esmeralda Soria, Tyler Maxwell, and Nelson Esparza. He stated that each member of Fresno City Council currently has $700,000 in their operating budget – with minimal oversight of the expenditures.

“Every councilmember has a city credit card, except me. I declined, don’t need one. Don’t want one,” said Bredefeld.

The expenses Bredefeld says were charged to the city included restaurants, meals, consultants, gifting of public funds, creating campaign brochures, campaign materials, direct mailings, as well as thousands of dollars spent at major retail companies.

Councilmember Garry Bredefeld listed a number of the payments allegedly made, starting with District 1’s Esmeralda Soria. Alleged expenses included:

$6,600 for restaurants and meals over three years

$1,100 for a suite at a Fresno baseball game

$1,000 to rent portable toilets

$900 on turkeys

$3,000 on pumpkins

$3,275 for a catered event

$9500 for 20,000 piece mailer

$500 to photograph a December gift giveaway

$500 for t-shirts

$2,000 on flowers

Bredefeld also alleged that the 2019 visit Councilmembers Esmeralda Soria and Miguel Arias took to Washington D.C. to visit Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was charged to the City of Fresno’s account. A $67,000 charge was also allegedly made to pay MPG Global for COVID-19 masks.

“And there are many other charges that have no backup, no records, no documentation regarding the charges – yet the city paid them,” said Bredefeld.

Councilmember Soria’s office has been contacted for a statement in response to the allegations.

The focus then shifted to District 3 Councilmember Miguel Arias. Bredefeld said the charges to the city include:

$66,334 for promotional items

$40,000 for a community engagement consultant

$2,100 to attend Fresno baseball games (with catering)

$7,400 for restaurants and meals

$971 catering bill for an event

$1,600 to rent portable toilets

$378 for a Dell laptop

$216 for Apple AirPods

$1,565 an Apple iMac computer

$868 for a touchscreen laptop

$365 Microsoft subscription

$378 and $269 for iPad keyboards

Bredefeld said the computers purchased were not tagged by the city, and that one was sent to an employee’s home.

“No tag by the City of Fresno meant that he could have purchased these computers and they could have been stolen or simply kept,” said Bredefeld.

Councilmember Arias’ office has been contacted for a statement in response.

Moving to the expenses attributed to Councilmember Tyler Maxwell, Bredefeld alleged that in one year Maxwell charged community events and the purchase of gifts, food, candy, toys, and bicycles to the city’s account.

“He looks like he’s Santa Claus on steroids giving out all kinds of gifts on the taxpayer dime and all he’s doing is promoting himself,” said Bredefeld.

Other charges Bredefeld attributed to Maxwell include:

$8,500 for printing and binding

$1,400 for photography for a 16-page brochure with his campaign logo on the front

$5,000 for graphic design

$1,000 other printing charges

$1,000 for a suite at a Fresno baseball game

$1,800 for a canopy with his name on it

$2,900 for restaurant and meals

$61 for a Christmas sweater

Bredefeld finished with alleged expenses from Councilmember Nelson Esparza. He says Esparza’s charges to the city include:

$2,300 for an event outside Fresno City Hall to honor him becoming council president

$4,000 to create a logo for becoming council preisdent

$4,000 to give candy apples at two Halloween events

$1,700 for catering at a Fresno baseball game

$600 to rent portable toilets

$3,000 to pay for the “Beat the Heat” event

$800 for an inflatable fun jump event

$2,800 for Christmas tote bags

$707 for door hangers

$3,460 for graphics for a postcard

$6,644 for a 16,000 piece mailer

$1,728 for a Tyler Maxwell mailer

$4,000 for a town hall flyer

$4,600 for professional printing

$2600 to pay for professional printing and mailing

$3000 for a website (which Bredefeld says is now inaccesable)

$2,100 in charges from Facebook

$663 for a stage

$544 for party rentals

$7,000 for pay for public service announcements on the radio

$3,400 for outreach and mailing consultants

$1,541 for a canopy

$3,000 in restaurants and meals

In a joint statement, Councilmembers Maxwell and Esparza described the allegations as baseless.

“Fresno City Council operational budgets are approved every year through our City’s formal budget process and approved by a majority of the Council to be utilized for staffing and district needs. Additionally, our City Attorney’s office routinely reviews council expenditures and has not found any misuse of Council funds. It is up to each Councilmember to determine the needs of their district and budget accordingly.” Councilmembers Nelson Esparza and Tyler Maxwell

Bredefeld said the alleged expenses highlighted the need for a forensic audit of all council budgets and expenditures over the last three years.

“There is still much to learn about these expenditures and a forensic audit will assist in that effort,” he said.

In the meantime, Councilmember Garry Bredefeld is calling for Fresno’s city manager and city controller to rescind all Fresno City Council credit cards, as well as their chief of staff’s credit cards.