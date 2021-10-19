Fresno City College hosts week-long event to provide resources for undocumented students

FRESNO, Calif. (YourCentralValley.com) — Fresno City College is providing undocumented students with services and resources that they may need to navigate through their education in community college.

The college is holding a series of virtual events that runs through Thursday for “Undocumented Student Action Week.” School officials say the event is meant to support and advocate for undocumented students in California community colleges.

The events will take place on Zoom and students can register here.

The scheduled events are listed below:

Tuesday, October 19

12:00 p.m. – Faculty & staff undocu-ally training

Wednesday, October 20

12:00 p.m. – How has COVID-19 affected my education?

Thursday, October 21

12:00 p.m. – ‘Undocu-hustle’- How to generate income through contracting or business start-up opportunities