FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s Bishop Joseph Brennan urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to “fight for women” in response to the unveiling of a state-funded abortion website.

The State of California launched the site on Tuesday to provide information on abortions for those inside and outside the state.

This comes almost three months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned “Roe v. Wade”.

“Abortion is legal, safe, and accessible here in California – whether or not you live here, know that we have your back,” said Governor Newsom. “As Republican states continue rolling back fundamental civil rights and even try to prevent people from accessing information online or crossing state lines for care, you’re welcome here in California and we’ll continue to fight like hell for you.”

The site provides information on abortion but also explains the steps of abortions, types of abortions, and how individuals can pay for abortions.

In response, the Diocese of Fresno’s Bishop Joseph Brennan said, “I have a heavy heart and am saddened today after reading the Governor’s press release.”

The bishop described the website giving easier access to abortion as egregious.

“I urge him to fight for women, children and families in need by offering better options than abortion. Giving life to an unborn baby should be a fundamental right. I urge the faithful today, to pray. Let’s come together as brothers and sisters of God, and offer better options to women, children and families in need,” Bishop Brennan continued.