Fresno-based filmmakers premiere new movie at Maya Cinemas

The new thriller from local directors Travis Cluff and Chris Lofing is set to premiere on Friday

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — As Maya Cinemas reopened its doors last Friday, the new thriller flick ‘Held’ will be premiering Friday.

Travis Cluff and Chris Lofing are the minds behind Fresno-based production company Tremendum Pictures.

The movie follows a story behind a couple trying to reinvigorate their marriage with an Airbnb-style vacation at a high-end automated smart home before things don’t go the way they planned.

Lead actress Jill Awbrey is actually the pair’s neighbor who initially pitched the movie idea to the directors which led to filming in 2019 at various locations around Fresno, including a home in Old Fig Garden and Elder’s Mini Mart in Caruthers.

If you want to catch the new film, a list of showtimes for ‘Held’ is available.

