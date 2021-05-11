Fresno artist nationally recognized for downtown mural

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno native and muralist Steven Camacho Nunez has been named a Pabst Blue Ribbon 2021 Open Door Grant winner.

Camacho-Nunez was recognized for his mural located on the Yoshi Now! thrift store on 648 Broadway St. in downtown Fresno. His mural called “Essential” was also recognized as part of the award.

The contest recognizes and provides support to artists of all disciplines and fields who have a new or existing initiative to make an impact in their local communities through art. Camacho-Nunez was among the 5 winners selected for this contest that had submissions from Washington, California, Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Colorado and Oregon.

