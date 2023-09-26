CARUTHERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Live music, local eats, ag exhibits, rides, and a chance to win a brand-new 2024 Ford Mustang – and it’s all happening at the Caruthers District Fair.

The Caruthers District Fair, California’s largest and longest-running free gate fair, is back beginning Wednesday, September 27 through Saturday, September 30. It’s the 94th annual event and officials say it’s full of fan-favorite traditions as well as improvements from the previous year.

The fair is open on Wednesday from noon until 11:00 p.m. with the coronation of the 2023 queen being held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the first day. On Thursday hours are 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday hours are 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. with the parade taking place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

What began as a two-day event in 1923 has since grown to be a tradition for more than 90 years for the city of Caruthers. Fair officials say the now four-day event is still held on the original 17-acre property located at 13599 S Raider Ave in Caruthers.

Fair officials added that the old restroom building has been removed and the new restrooms remain under construction and expected to be finished by the 2024 fair. The community is raising funds to complete the bathroom project. For more information on the fundraising campaign, please visit www.caruthersfairbuildingprojects.com.

