CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new service is being offered to students at Clovis Community College to give them the clothes they need to succeed.

The Crush Clothing Closet is free to Clovis Community College students so they can access professional attire for job interviews and work.

“It’s going to be a big benefit to them, they don’t have to pay for the clothing they are going to check out or buy, they don’t have to pay at all, there is no cost associated with it so that’s really a big plus, a benefit to them, it doesn’t come out of their pocket,” said Michael Vongsa, job developer with Clovis Community College. “It’s not only going to provide them clothes for their interviews, for their employment but it’s also going to give them confidence as well.

“This is what love looks like and we love our students,” said Clovis Community College President Kim Armstrong.

The dream of the student clothing closet started in 2017 – but there was no available funding. After a few years, in 2022, the college received a grant from the State Center Community College Foundation.

In Spring 2023, renovations began where they turned a classroom into what is now the CCC Clothing Closet.

“It doesn’t look like your typical donation center. We wanted to make it look like a welcoming area, something they can be proud of when they step in and proud of when they step out,” said Vongsa.

Vongsa added that outside of the clothing closet, the Career Resource Center offers resume assistance, job search help for students and career exploration.

The Crush Clothing Closet is located at the Herndon Campus, 324 West Fir Avenue, Building A, Room 106, Clovis. Hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Vongsa says they are now accepting women’s and men’s clothing donations and while they are primarily focused on professional clothing, they are also accepting basic needs clothing as well.

Those can be dropped off at the Crush Clothing Closet at the Herndon Campus or left at the bin/table at the end of the hall in Building A (next to the Crush Pantry) anytime Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Criteria for donations include:

Please provide clean and gently used clothing pressed and/or dry cleaned, if possible, but not required. Business or business casual attire is preferred. Shoes, jewelry, ties, purses, and other accessories are welcome.

Vongsa added that more services are also in the works for students.

“We are actually in the works of partnering up with a local dry cleaner business and hopefully partnering with a department store in town or thrift store or donation center for us to gather more resources and connect to the community to better provide for our students,” said Vongsa.