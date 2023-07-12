YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With the increased amount of travelers to Yosemite National Park during the summer, the Yosemite Conservancy has created a free bike program to make getting around the park easier.

The Yosemite Bike Share is a free program that offers a new way to get around without having to get in a car while visiting Yosemite Valley.

So how does the program work?

Download the free Yosemite Bike Share app for Apple/iOS (via the App Store) or Android (via Google Play). Sign up using your mobile number and email address. Head to a Yosemite Bike Share station to pick up a bike. Bikes are available in two locations: at the Yosemite Village day-use parking area (sometimes called Camp 6) and in the Yosemite Valley Lodge day-use parking lot. Choose a bike. Before you pick up a bike, make sure your Bluetooth and location services are enabled on your phone. Use the app to unlock the bike’s rear wheel by scanning the QR code between the handlebars. When you scan the code, the lock on the bike’s rear wheel automatically opens. Stay safe: Use the helmet provided with the bike, or bring your own. To unlock the helmet, click the symbol on the app. Pedal to your destination. You can keep a bike for up to two hours at a time. When you’re done riding, return the bike to the station where you picked it up.

Park officials say the Yosemite Bike Share is designed to be used for short trips around the Valley, but that Yosemite Hospitality offers full-day bike rentals at the Yosemite Valley Lodge and Curry Village.

Officials added that the bikes are only allowed on designated bike paths in Yosemite Valley with a maximum speed of 15 mph.

Park roads are often busy, especially in the summer officials added, and say to be alert, and always follow traffic laws.

Yosemite Conservancy and the National Park Service work together to run the bike share program, which is supported by Yosemite Conservancy donors. The bike program started in 2018.